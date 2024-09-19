Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 19, 2024 03:38 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 04:16 PM

Bangladesh

Fazlur Rahman appointed new Dhaka WASA MD

Md Fazlur Rahman

Md Fazlur Rahman, additional secretary of the water supply division under the Local Government Division, was appointed managing director (MD) of Dhaka WASA yesterday.

Fazlur was assigned this additional responsibility temporarily, a notification of the Local Government Division said.

The new MD will replace former managing director Taqsem A Khan, who had been the Dhaka WASA MD for the last 15 years. Taqsem A Khan resigned on August 14.

As per Section 28(2) of the Water Supply and Sewerage Authority Act- 1996, Additional Secretary Fazlur Rahman has been temporarily appointed as the MD to ensure smooth operation of Dhaka WASA's day-to-day activities and successful implementation of the ongoing development projects.

