Fayzul finds success in mushroom farming

With a quiet determination and a vision rooted in both necessity and inspiration, Fayzul Gani, a young law student from Karuatoli village in Brahmanbaria's Akhaura upazila, has carved out an unlikely path to success -- through mushrooms.

Burdened by unemployment and the weight of providing for his family, Fayzul sought help from the Akhaura Upazila Agriculture Office in December 2024. He expressed his interest in mushroom farming, a field that few around him knew much about. His sincerity did not go unnoticed. The officials, recognising his potential, facilitated his enrolment at the Mushroom Development Institute in Savar.

There, Fayzul underwent hands-on training, learning how to prepare PDA media -- Potato Dextrose Agar -- a common microbiological growth medium crucial to mushroom cultivation. He was also trained in producing pure and mother cultures, and commercial spawn production.

Returning home, he established a farm -- Bari Mushroom Corner. Backed by the agriculture department, which provided essential infrastructure such as a cultivation shed, spawn production room, inoculation chamber, 12 racks, a van, and other tools, Fayzul was ready to begin.

When this correspondent visited the farm recently, a peaceful scene unfolded. Papaya trees swayed gently in the courtyard, ducks paddled in a nearby pond, and inside the mushroom shed, neat rows of white-brown mushrooms sat in packages on racks, a testament to precision and care.

"I heard about the health benefits of mushroom from some relatives who live abroad, and it inspired me to chase this initiative. Now it has blossomed into a thriving business," said Fayzul.

"At first, some people mocked me, but now those very individuals come to witness and inquire about my success," he smiled.

Today, his farm houses nearly 1,000 spawn bags and produces three to four kilogrammes of mushrooms daily. He sells them wholesale at Tk 300 per kg. The enterprise has also created jobs -- six to seven local men and women now work with him.

"It gives me immense satisfaction to know that my initiative is being able to help others around me," he added.

Looking ahead, Fayzul plans to scale up. "I expect to increase the farm's mushroom production to 10 to 12 kg per day in the coming winter, as cooler temperatures are ideal for mushroom cultivation," he said.

His journey has already begun to inspire others. Arafat Hossain, a local youth, said he too plans to learn mushroom farming and follow in Fayzul's footsteps.

Parul Begum, acting chairman of the local union parishad, commended Fayzul's efforts. "Through young entrepreneurs like Fayzul Gani, sustainable mushroom farming is becoming popular," she said.

Mosammat Tania Tabassum, upazila agriculture officer in Akhaura, said, "The government's mushroom expansion project is ready to support promising and dedicated young agro-entrepreneurs like Fayzul Gani. His success should inspire other unemployed youth to pursue similar productive ventures," she said.