Fawzia Samad’s death anniv

Today is the 13th death anniversary of Begum Fawzia Samad, the wife of the late MA Samad, founder of Bangladesh General Insurance Company PLC, as stated in a press release.

Fawzia devoted her life to the cause of the country's women, serving in different capacities, which include presidentship of Dhaka Ladies Club for 38 years.

In 1949, Fawzia along with her litterateur husband ran a magazine named "Minar" for children. She also established an educational institution named Kusum Koli for underprivileged children.

Born in Sylhet in 1929, she passed away on April 25, 2011 in a Singapore hospital.

She was the mother of Towhid Samad, chairman of BGIC; Fancy Samad, Tamju Samad and Sabrina Samad.