Faulty server stalls process

Md Altaf, a grocery shop owner in the Gandaria area under Dhaka South City Corporation, applied for a new trade licence some time back to start a new shop in the area.

Last Thursday, he went to DSCC for updates regarding the licence, and came to learn that it was yet to be issued.

"The tax office asked me to collect the trade licence last week. So, I came to collect it, only to find that it was still not issued due to a server problem," Altaf said.

In 2022-23 fiscal year, DSCC earned Tk 77.7 crore through issuing trade licences. However, since the first week of April, DSCC's server for issuing new trade licences and renewing the existing ones has been facing problems.

Like Altaf, many others -- including traders, small and medium entrepreneurs -- have been struggling to get their trade licences from DSCC for over a month and a half following a server crash.

Many people, who were issued new trade licences during this time, said those licences are of no use as there is no barcode.

In this situation, DSCC has taken an initiative to resolve the crisis through alternative servers.

A trade licence is mandatory for anyone setting up a business in the DSCC areas, which can be obtained from the revenue department at the five regional offices of DSCC and two market branches at Nagar Bhaban.

Currently, there are 295 categories of trade licences. Almost all activities, including fee collection to get the licences, are done online to simplify the process and prevent corruption and harassment.

As such, applications for a new trade licence cannot be accepted online, while scanning the barcode for renewal of old licences does not work.

Some tax officials of DSCC said the server crashed due to heavy load. So, they are unable to issue trade licences even if the money is deposited. Yet, many traders are still depositing money to avoid fines.

The server is available for some time, when a couple of application processes can be completed, the officials added.

"We are facing some problems with the server for issuing new trade licences and renewing old trade licences. The old server is not working. We are looking for ways to use an alternate server to resolve the issue," said Ariful Haque, chief revenue officer of DSCC.