Father, son killed in road accident

A father and his son were killed after their motorcycle and a three-wheeler (locally known as Nasimon) collided head-on in Bhurungamari upazila of Kurigram yesterday morning.

Bhurungamari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ruhul Amin said the accident happened in Pateshwari area due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

Shahidul Islam, 50, and his son Biplab Hasan, 25, were taken to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex where the doctor pronounced them dead, said the OC.

The Nasimon driver managed to flee the scene, he said.

In Dinajpur, a truck driver was killed and three others were injured when the vehicle loaded with rice bran overturned and plunged into a ditch beside Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway in Birampur upazila on Saturday night.

Md Rubel, 44, succumbed to his injuries at Birampur Upazila Health Complex early yesterday.

The injured -- Nurunobi, 25, Mostafizur Rahman, 48, and Shafiqul Islam, 18 -- were undergoing treatment at the health complex.

Birampur Police Station OC Subrata Kumar Sarkar said the driver lost control due to poor visibility amid thick fog.