Father, son killed by lightning strike in Mymensingh

A father and son were killed by a lightning strike while sowing rice seeds in Nandail upazila of Mymensingh yesterday.

The incident took place around 4:00pm in Abdullahpur village of the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Mustafa Akanda, 50, and his son Md Abdullah, 8, of Abdullahpur village, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandail Model Police Station Md Anwar Hossain.

"Mustafa Akanda went to his field next to his house to prepare a seedbed. His son Abdullah was with him. A sudden thunderstorm accompanied by drizzle struck, and the father and son died on the spot after being hit by lightning," the OC said quoting family and witnesses.

Police inspected the scene upon receiving the information, said the OC, adding that an unnatural death case was lodged with the police station regarding the incident.