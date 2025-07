A man and his son died from electrocution while retting jute in a waterbody in Chandpur Sadar yesterday.

The deceased are Abdur Rob Tapadar, 60, of Kaddipachgaon area and his son Sayem Tapadar, 23.

Shah Alam, a relative, said Rob got electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire that had fallen into the water. Sayem also got electrocuted as he tried to save him. They were declared dead at Chandpur Sadar Hospital, said OC Bahar Mia.