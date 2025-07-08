Father held for ‘killing son’ in Dhaka

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Sunday night arrested a man in Gazipur's Konabari flyover area for allegedly killing his son in Dhaka's Hazaribagh on June 14.

The arrestee is Mustafizur Rahman Jewel, 44.

Rab-10 Assistant Director (Media) ASP Shamim Hasan Sardar said Mustafizur allegedly hacked his son Rahabul Islam Russell with a sharp weapon over a family dispute.

Following the murder, Russell was declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

His brother Rabiul Islam Rabbi filed a case with Hazaribagh Police Station.

Tipped-off, a team of Rab-10 arrested Mustafizur and handed him over to the police station, he added.