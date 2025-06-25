Bangladesh
Our correspondent, Thakurgaon
Wed Jun 25, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 12:00 AM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Father, daughter killed in road crash

Wed Jun 25, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 12:00 AM
Our correspondent, Thakurgaon
Wed Jun 25, 2025 12:00 AM

A father and his daughter were killed in a road accident in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila yesterday.

The victims were Ashraful Islam, 52, a three-wheeler driver, and his daughter Rubaia Khatun, 15, a ninth-grade student.

Around 8:30am, while Ashraful was taking her daughter to school on his three-wheeler, a speeding bus rammed into their vehicle near the Khashbazar area Thakurgaon-Panchagarh highway, said Rabiul Islam Khoka, a neighbour.

Ashraful died on the spot, and Rubaia was declared dead after being taken to hospital.

Hafijur Rahman, OC of Boda Highway Police Station, said police seized the bus, but its driver and helper fled the scene.

Filing of a case with Bhulli Police Station is underway, the OC added.

