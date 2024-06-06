Fate of 17,000 still uncertain

KL determined not to extend deadline despite Dhaka’s requests

While Bangladesh wants to send the remaining aspirant migrant workers to Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur has said it will not extend the deadline for the entry of foreign workers.

Despite receiving clearance, around 17,000 aspiring migrants who failed to fly to Malaysia within the deadline are uncertain whether they will be able to go there.

"We stand by the deadline because we have 15 source countries, and we want to ensure uniformity in the application of this deadline," said Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim.

She said this applies to all 15 source countries and is not specific to Bangladesh.

"The state minister requested us to reconsider the deadline, and I will convey the message to Kuala Lumpur," she informed.

Regarding allegations from Bangladesh Association for International Recruiting Agencies (Baira) that the Malaysian government issued e-visas on June 2 even after the deadline, Hashim said, "We cannot entertain any allegations without proof. So far, the entire Malaysian government, including those who issue visas, has adhered strictly to the deadline."

I paid Tk 5.30 lakh to the recruiting agencies and brokers, and now if the government provides only Tk 79,900 as the government fee, I will be destroyed. — Anisul Islam An aspirant worker

In response to a question about workers not getting jobs in Malaysia, she said, "This is something our government is looking into. I will not make any comments regarding it."

Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury, state minister for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment, said they requested Malaysia to reconsider the deadline and are actively working on it.

"The investigation committee will determine why the workers could not go to Malaysia. For those who have BMET cards or e-visas, arrangements will be made to ensure they receive compensation," he said.

Most workers, who could not travel to Malaysia for failing to obtain air tickets despite possessing all valid documentation, expressed their helplessness by saying they had mortgaged land, sold livestock, and borrowed money from banks and relatives to pay the recruiting agencies.

"I had aspirations of securing a decent job in Malaysia to guarantee my family's financial security," said Anisul Islam of Manikganj.

"I paid Tk 5.30 lakh to the recruiting agencies and brokers, and now if the government provides only Tk 79,900 as the government fee, I will be destroyed," he said.

Shariful Hasan, associate director of BRAC's Migration and Youth Initiatives Programme, said if the ongoing discussion about sending them to Malaysia is successful, there will be a positive outcome.

"If it is not done and they are given only the government fee, they will surely be penniless due to the pressure of loans and other burdens," he added.

In March, Malaysia announced May 31 as the deadline to bring in foreign workers.

The country resumed hiring Bangladeshi workers in 2022 after a four-year suspension over allegations of irregularities in recruitment process.

Between August 2022 and April 2024, nearly 4.50 lakh Bangladeshis migrated to Malaysia.

Last year, Malaysia was Bangladesh's second-largest overseas job market after Saudi Arabia.