Fatality rate more than double the national average

Health experts are concerned about the high fatality rate from dengue in Chattogram despite the relatively low number of hospital admissions.

Data from the Chattogram district civil surgeon's office shows 34 dengue patients were hospitalised in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 764 this year.

Meanwhile, one more patient died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, raising the death toll to 10.

The fatality rate in the port city now stands at 1.30 percent, more than double the national rate of 0.60 percent.

According to the Ministry of Health, 16,819 dengue patients have been hospitalised nationwide, with 102 deaths reported.

Dr Abdur Rob, associate professor of Medicine at CMCH, pointed to the Den 2 serotype as a possible cause of the higher death rate.

"Last year, our research found that 75 percent of dengue patients in Chattogram were infected with Den 2, which is more dangerous than the other serotypes," he said. "The high fatality rate suggests Den 2 might be prevalent this year as well."

He also highlighted that late hospital admissions of critical patients contribute to the high mortality rate. "Danger signs like vomiting, abdominal pain, low blood pressure, and bleeding should prompt immediate hospitalisation," he added.

Dr Abdullah Abu Sayeed, assistant professor of Medicine at CMCH, said patients with co-morbidities are especially vulnerable and need quick treatment.

Residents in several areas of Chattogram have complained about the Chattogram City Corporation's lack of action in controlling Aedes mosquitoes.

No CCC worker has sprayed insecticide in the area for days, said Ratna Ghosh, a resident of Askar Dighi.

CCC CEO Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam refuted these claims, saying workers have been spraying insecticide in all 41 wards, divided into 10 zones.

He added that mobile court drives would soon begin to prevent mosquito breeding in residential areas.