A fatal farewell

3 killed in road crash while returning from Dhaka airport after seeing off friend

Three persons were killed in a road accident early yesterday as they were returning home bidding farewell to a friend bound for Kuwait at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Tangail highway, in the Sutrapur area of Kaliakair upazila, Gazipur.

The deceased were identified as Muslim Uddin, 30, Nasir Uddin, 23, and Jewel Rana, 32.

Jakir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sakhipur Police Station, said the three had hired a private car along with their friend Mamun, who was scheduled to fly to Kuwait.

After bidding him goodbye, they departed from the airport to return home. Shortly after refueling at a CNG station in Sutrapur, their car re-entered the highway, where it collided with an oncoming passenger bus.

Sabur Miah, a relative of Nasir, said news of the fatal accident has devastated Nasir's wife, who is expecting.

OC Rahiz Uddin of Naojor Highway Police Station, said police seized the bus but its driver and helpers managed to flee.