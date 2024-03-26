Fatah official seeks Dhaka’s support for Palestine

Fatah Central Committee Secretary General Lt Gen Jibril Rajoub has sought Bangladesh's continued support through sustained communication with the international community to increase pressure on the Israeli government to stop the war and its renewed attempts at ethnic cleansing aimed at reducing the chances of achieving sustainable peace based on a two-state solution.

The secretary general expressed his thanks and gratitude for the Bangladesh government's stances in support of the Palestinian cause, including support at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Jibril Rajoub made the remark when he met Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday and exchanged views on the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The secretary general apprised him of the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank, leading to an unprecedented genocide, infrastructure destruction, and restricting access to humanitarian assistance, resulting in famine in Gaza.

During the meeting, the secretary general informed him about the Israeli prime minister's illegal new annexation plan for post-war Gaza by establishing new settlements in Gaza and imposing Israeli Occupation Forces' control over Gaza, the West Bank, and beyond.

The foreign minister expressed his deepest sympathy for the civilian casualties, including children and women, and the hardships in the difficult humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Hasan Mahmud called upon the international community to make a concerted effort to stop this war and called for an immediate ceasefire with adequate humanitarian access to Gaza and the West Bank.

He also reassured the secretary general that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's robust stance for the cause of Palestine on the international platform will continue.