Fascists won’t be allowed to return before their trials

Says Adviser Asif; Gono Bhaban to be turned into museum

The interim government believes that there is no chance to rehabilitate the fascists in the country until they are tried, Sports and Youth Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said yesterday.

"We have seen some programmes which were organised to rehabilitate the defeated fascist forces. This government has been formed through a student-people uprising. We think that there is no scope for the rehabilitation of the fascists until their trial is complete," he told reporters at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy.

The briefing was organised to disclose the decisions made by the advisory council at the Chief Adviser's Office in the afternoon.

Asked whether fascists would be rehabilitated in the country after the completion of the trial, Asif, hinting at the Awami League regime, said, "We have left the decision to the people whether the political party or alliance, which had established fascism in Bangladesh, will be able to do politics until their trial is complete."

He, however, said that the meeting did not discuss whether the fascists would be able to hold any public programme.

"But we will completely discourage it. The law ministry has started work on holding the trial for committing crimes against humanity."

Enquired whether the AL would be tried as a political party, the adviser said no decision was made in this regard. "A clear outline will be presented before everyone soon."

Asif said, "Since the Awami League committed genocide in the country, the people will decide how they would return taking the responsibility for the genocide or if they will be allowed to return at all."

He said the advisory council decided to turn the Gono Bhaban, the former official residence of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, into a museum to preserve the memories of the July mass uprising, its martyrs and all the misdeeds of the past fascist government.

The adviser said this work will start very soon.

The Gono Bhaban, which never became a house for the people, will be made open to public, he added.

Asif said a museum was built in South Korea to preserve the memory of a mass uprising there.

"There are such museums in other parts of the world. We will gain experience from those."

He said steps will be taken on how to make it a great museum and the ministries of public works and foreign affairs will jointly do this job.

The adviser said a list of the martyrs of the July uprising is being prepared and the chief adviser and the advisory council members will meet the martyrs' family members soon.

About the recent labour unrest, Asif, also the adviser for labour and employment, said the government was holding series of discussions with the stakeholders and the issue was also discussed in the advisory council meeting as well.

"The situation is fairly under control today [yesterday]. The labour ministry decided to form a review committee to solve the problems of the workers. An announcement on the committee would be made soon and the workers will be able to place their demands before the committee," he said.

The review committee will solve the problems within a short time, the adviser said.