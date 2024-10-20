‘Fascist’ gangs trying to regroup in Tripura

Says Hasnat Abdullah

Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, yesterday said through the movements of the students and people, they have forced the "architect of fascism" Sheikh Hasina to flee the country.

Despite fleeing, she is still conspiring against the country, he added.

Hasnat said this at a brief rally at the beginning of a torch procession at the Town Hall ground in Kandirpar area of Cumilla town last night.

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Cumilla organised the event.

Speaking at the rally, Hasnat said, "We have received news that fascist gangs are trying to gather in Tripura," Hasnat said.

"We want to inform them clearly that their conspiracies will never succeed. Those who are the agents of fascism -- Chhatra League, Jubo League, Tokai League -- if they try to rehabilitate anywhere in Bangladesh, they will be suppressed with a strong hand," he said

The conspiracy to rehabilitate Awami League in Bangladesh will never be allowed to succeed, he added.

Hasnat added, "In the past, the people of Cumilla lived in fear under the reign of terror of killer Bahar [former MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar]."

From businessmen to hospitals, even hawkers had to pay extortion to Bahar, he said. "The people of Cumilla have abolished the fascist system, including Bahar. They [the Awami League] are still conspiring, but they will not be allowed to succeed at any cost."