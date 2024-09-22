Fascism’s grip remains strong

Speakers tell discussion, urge for unity and widespread reforms

Only key government figures have been changed since the fall of the regime, but the fascism remains deeply rooted in society, said speakers at a roundtable yesterday.

The event titled "The Lone Wolves of Freedom: Their Dream and Reality," organised by the Centre for Governance Studies at the BIISS auditorium, called for a united effort to eradicate this fascism through national and political consensus.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the environment ministry, said the rise of fascism was not solely the fault of the former government. She highlighted the complicity of bureaucracies, law enforcement, media, and intellectuals.

"The partners of fascism are everywhere," she said, stressing that reforms must extend beyond the top tiers of law enforcement.

"Who will implement these reforms if the rest of the system remains unchanged?" she asked. "We urge people to critique us constructively to hold the current and future governments accountable," she added.

Badiul Alam Majumder, head of the electoral system reform commission, underscored the necessity for collective action to realise the vision of a new independence.

"If we don't work together, our dreams and expectations will remain unfulfilled," he said.

Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolan, said fascism continues to thrive. He called for political and national consensus to counter its resurgence. He urged the interim government to take proactive measures in this regard.

Barrister Andaleeve Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Jatiya Party, said, "We need to create opportunities for good people to enter politics."

He cautioned against attributing the current movement solely to anti-discrimination student activists, saying it is a culmination of widespread anger over the last 15-17 years.

The roundtable featured over 20 discussants who shared personal experiences as victims of the Awami League regime.

Kalpana Akter, executive director of Bangladesh Centre for Workers Solidarity, said workers are often scapegoated as instigators when they demand fair wages.

"Agencies have even been involved in the killing of labour leaders," she said.

Mamun Abdullahi, a liaison committee member of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, expressed frustration over the lack of national consciousness in the country.

"After 53 years post-liberation, we remain divided along ethnic lines, hindering our progress as a nation," he said.

Umama Fatima, another organiser of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, highlighted the issue of mob justice, saying it contradicts the spirit of the 2024 mass uprising.

"Advisers should take swift action against those involved in such acts," she urged.

Michael Chakma, an organiser of the United People's Democratic Front, shared his experience of being detained for over five years.

"They labelled my pursuit of a separate ruling system in the hill tracts as anti-state, but we seek constitutional recognition," he said.

Nurul Haque Nur, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad, shared his experiences with political coercion, suggesting the formation of a national interim government that includes leaders from various political factions.

Zillur Rahman, executive Director at CGS, facilitated the discussion, while other contributors included journalists Masood Kamal and Md Muktadir Rashid, Fact Check editor at AFP Bangladesh Qadaruddin Shishir, editor of Joban magazine Rezaul Karim Rony, Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra, Jatiya Nagorik Committee member Pritom Das, and political analyst Zahed Ur Rahman.

Together, they emphasised the urgent need for a unified front against the persistent threat of fascism in Bangladesh.