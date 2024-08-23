Farzana Rupa, Shakil on four-day remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Shakil Ahmed, former head of news at Ekattor Television, and its principal correspondent Farzana Rupa on a four-day remand for interrogation in a murder case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir granted the remand after investigation officer Mohaiminur Rahman, a sub-inspector of Uttara East Police Station, requested a 10-day remand, according to Md Abu Nowsher, a court sub-inspector.

Earlier, a defence lawyer sought bail and opposed the remand prayer.

Witnesses reported that some lawyers verbally abused Shakil and Rupa in the courtroom.

Additionally, a lawyer allegedly struck Rupa on the head as she was being escorted to the lockup by police after the hearing.

The two journalists were arrested at Dhaka airport on Wednesday and later shown arrested in the murder case filed with the police station.

Anowar Hossain Aynal, a decorator, filed the case under Sections 302, 114, and 109 of the Penal Code, accusing 39 named and unnamed individuals, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over the death of his brother Fazlul Karim during anti-government protests in Uttara on August 5.

Ekattor Television terminated Shakil and Farzana on August 8.

Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media (BJIM) called on authorities to ensure the protection of Shakil and Farzana, emphasising their right to a fair trial and protection from judicial or police harassment.