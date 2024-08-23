Farzana Rupa, Shakil on 4-day remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed former head of news at Ekattor Television Shakil Ahmed and its principal correspondent Farzana Rupa on four-day remand in a murder case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir passed the order after investigation officer Mohaiminur Rahman, a sub-inspector of Uttara East Police Station, produced the journalist couple before the court with a 10-remand prayer.

Md Abu Nowsher, a sub-inspector working in the court, confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

Earlier, the defence lawyer sought bail for the accused. He also sought the cancellation of the remand prayer.

The duo were arrested at Dhaka airport on Wednesday. Airport sources said they were trying to board a Turkish Airlines flight for France via Turkey.

Shakil and Rupa were shown arrested in a murder case filed with the Uttara East Police Station yesterday, according to a notification from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Immigration authorities detained the duo and handed them over to the DB when they arrived at the airport to go abroad, the notification reads.

Anowar Hossain Aynal, a decorator, filed the case on Wednesday against 39 named and unnamed people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over the death of his brother Fazlul Karim in the city's Uttara on August 5 during anti-government protests.

Police sources said the duo's names were not listed in the FIR. They were arrested as unnamed accused.

Ekattor Television had dismissed Shakil and Farzana Rupa on August 8.