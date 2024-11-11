Farooki would rather be judged by his work

A day after being sworn in as the cultural affairs adviser, filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki today urged everyone to judge him by his work, not by his role as an anti-fascist.

"I have no need for a ministerial portfolio as a reward for being a an 'anti-fascist'. It is important whether I am able to do the duty," he said while talking to reporters in the capital.

The film maker said he thought he might be able to do the job when the government indicated its confidence. "Then, I agreed to take charge."

"I know the budget of the cultural affair ministry is not too large. So, we have some limitation. But we have a great team," he said mentioning the names of recently appointed heads of some of the institutions under the ministry.

Farooki praised his team members as brilliant and visionary.

He said, "We will sit together soon and brainstorm to decide on what we need to do. We will then present it to the chief adviser. We want to be able to say before leaving that we have been able to bring some changes," he added.

Farooki said his work will be judged only after his departure. He said if his team failed, he would be ready to apologise.

Replying to a query, he urged everyone to see his Facebook posts to know about his stance, rather than going through some selected posts only.

"There is no need to respond to questions implying that my stance was in favour of fascism. This is unbelievable," he said.

Mentioning a title of his Facebook post, Farooki said, "I wrote it in 2014 when fascism began from Shahbagh."