Farming marijuana on 3.5-acre land

Over 30,000kg of the drug destroyed in Khagrachhari

An aerial view of the vast marijuana farmland in Khagrachhari. Photo: Collected

Khagrachhari district police claimed to have seized and destroyed the largest-ever haul of marijuana, weighing approximately 30,250 kilogrammes, from the district's Guimara area yesterday.

The district police conducted a special drive in the remote hilly area and seized the marijuana being cultivated on around 3.5 acres of land, Mukta Dhar, superintendent of police of the district, told The Daily Star yesterday.

She said the drive continued from 7:30am to 2:30pm on the day. However, no one was arrested during the drive.

According to the district police, around 30,215 kg of marijuana were destroyed in the presence of senior judicial magistrate Faridul Alam.

The remaining 15kg of marijuana was preserved as a sample, said the police official.

"Estimating the price of one kg of marijuana at Tk 10,000, the total price of the destroyed marijuana stands at Tk 30.25 crore," said Mukta.

Mukta said they had information that a section of narcotics traders cultivated the marijuana in the remote hilly areas for commercial use.

"Based on the tip-off, we conducted a drive in the Chowdhuripara area, which is 15 kilometres away from the Guimara residential area, and found the marijuana land," she said.

"We have the names of three people responsible for marijuana cultivation. We are conducting a drive to arrest them."