Farmers struggling to sell crops amid inclement weather

Despite growing a bumper harvest of Boro paddy and maize this year, many farmers along the river basin in Rangpur region are struggling to sell their crops amid the ongoing inclement weather marked by incessant rain.

As such, around 6 lakh agrarian families in this region are facing financial uncertainties ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

"It has been two weeks since I brought my maize paddy harvest home. The yield has been very good, but amid the rain, I am still not able to dry the produce to get it ready for sale. Some of it has started rotting in storage. With no sales yet, I could not buy anything for my family ahead of Eid," said Akbar Ali, 60, a farmer from Char Mahipur village under Rangpur's Gangachhara upazila.

Delowar Hossain, 55, a farmer from Char Gokunda in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila, said at aleast 20 percent of his maize harvest has gone bad due to moisture amid persistent rainfall, while he managed to sell a small portion of his paddy at low price.

"I have never seen this kind of weather in Jaishtha (second month of Bengali calendar). Usually, it remains sunny during this time of year — ideal for drying grains after harvest," he said.

Atiar Rahman, 65, from Char Gatiashyam in Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila, echoed similar frustration.

"The crops are in the house after harvest, but there is no way to sell those to earn money. Ahead of Eid, this comes as an utter disappointment," he said.

Like them, many other small and marginal farmers in the region are facing hardships.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension in Rangpur, this year the five districts in the division -- Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur, Gaibandha, and Nilphamari -- produced a combined total of 13.92 lakh tonnes of maize from 1.26 lakh hectares, and 30.5 lakh tonnes of Boro paddy from 5.08 lakh hectares of land.

Shafiqul Islam, additional director of DAE in Rangpur region, said farmers who harvested early were able to dry and store their crops properly when there were a few sunny days, but those who harvested late are facing complication amid monsoon.

"We are advising farmers to avoid piling up moist grains indoors to prevent rotting, but many have no choice," he added.