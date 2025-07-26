Farmers in Rangpur region forced to rely on irrigation amid drought

Despite being in the heart of the monsoon season, the much-anticipated rains have eluded the Rangpur region, leaving thousands of farmers struggling to transplant Aman paddy, a crop typically reliant on rainfall.

The prolonged drought has forced many to depend on costly supplementary irrigation, significantly increasing production costs.

Many farmers are still holding out, hoping for rain.

Mobarak Ali, 65, a farmer from Naodanga village in Kurigram's Phulbari upazila, said, "Last year, I started transplanting Aman seedlings on 10 bighas of land by July 2. This year, I waited 12 days for rain. Eventually, I used supplementary irrigation from a shallow pump and transplanted seedlings on 6 bighas. Four bighas are still left."

He added that he had to irrigate the seedbed as well, and some seedlings have already dried out due to the intense heat.

Akkas Ali, 60, another farmer from the same village, said, "There has been no rain since mid-June. I prepared a seedbed on 10 decimals of land, but the heat destroyed about 20 percent of the seedlings. I finally started preparing the land for transplanting using irrigation water."

In Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila's Fulgachh village, farmer Narayan Chandra Barman, 65, shared a similar experience. "Last year, I transplanted seedlings on 12 bighas at the beginning of July. This year, the land is still dry. If I transplant now, I'll need to irrigate, which increases the cost."

"After harvesting Aman, we usually plant winter vegetables. Timely Aman cultivation is crucial for that. But since we're delayed, winter vegetable production will also be pushed back," he said.

In Rangpur's Jaygirhat area, farmer Sirajul Haque said he prepared a seedbed on 25 decimals, but due to severe heat and lack of rainfall, the seedlings are burning.

"I even have to irrigate the seedbed. If it doesn't rain this week, I'll use supplementary irrigation to transplant Aman seedlings on 15 bighas."

Shamsher Ali, 75, from Rangpur's Nazirhat area, said, "Aman is a rain-fed crop, but this year we're relying on irrigation. It's adding an extra cost of around Tk 2,000 to Tk 2,500 per bigha."

He has already transplanted Aman seedlings on 13 bighas using supplementary irrigation and plans to buy more seedlings for the remaining four bighas, as some dried out in the seedbed.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), seedbeds have been prepared on about 32,000 hectares of land across five districts -- Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur, Gaibandha, and Nilphamari -- for cultivating 620,430 hectares of Aman paddy this season, slightly up from last year's 619,745 hectares.

Subol Chandra Roy, in charge of the Rajarhat Agricultural Meteorological Observatory in Kurigram, said rainfall in June dropped to 354 mm this year, compared to 750 mm last year. From July 1 to July 24, the region recorded only 67 mm of rainfall, a stark contrast to 829 mm during the same period last year.

Abdullah Al Mamun, deputy director of the DAE in Kurigram, said, "It used to be a typical scene in Bengal—farmers and workers transplanting seedlings under the rain in early July. That scene has changed. Now, many lands are cracked, and seedlings are drying up."

"However, maximum farmers have started transplanting using irrigation. If the rains come afterward, it might reduce some of their costs," he added.

Sirajul Islam, acting additional director of the DAE's Rangpur regional office, said, "The adverse weather has put both farmers and agriculture under pressure. Aman cultivation, usually rain-fed, now depends on irrigation. Climate change is clearly taking a toll on both agriculture and those who depend on it."