Farmers fear major losses as 327mm rainfall submerges crops

Continuous rainfall over the past four days has caused widespread flooding across new areas of Khulna, inflicting severe damage to vast tracts of Aman paddy and vegetable crops.

The region saw 327 millimetres of rain in past four days, according to the Khulna Met Office.

Bivas Mandal, a farmer from Amtala village in Batiaghata, said Aman paddy is the only crop cultivated in the region.

However, lack of proper water management in recent years has made cultivation increasingly difficult.

"Seven bighas of my Aman paddy field have been underwater for three days, which will impact production," he said, adding adequate sluice gates are needed to drain out the rainwater.

Palash Roy, another farmer from Khalsi Bunia village in Batiaghata, said his family planted Aman on 21 bighas of land, most of which is now submerged.

"Vegetable cultivation has also been damaged due to the rainwater," he added.

Last year, they harvested only 39 maunds of Aman paddy, compared to the 250-300 maunds they used to get from the same land.

Roy fears this year's stagnant water will further reduce the yield.

"The sluice gate in Parbtiaghata has not been functioning properly for a long time. Additionally, the non-renovation of key canals in the area, including Hetalbunia, Parbtiaghata, and Pathrikata canals, is worsening the situation," Roy said.

He reported that rainwater is not draining, leaving 20 villages, including Khalsi Bunia, submerged and affecting hundreds of thousands of farmers. Around 410 families in the village face similar problems this year.

The Water Development Board confirmed that of the 427 canals in Khulna, 272 have lost their navigability due to siltation and narrowing. A further 116 are leased for fish farming, where nets and dams obstruct the free flow of water, leading to severe flooding and leaving many trapped.

Alamin Sheikh, a farmer from Gutudia village in Dumuria upazila, said, "My paddy fields are submerged, and there's no sign of the water receding. If the paddy remains underwater for more than two or three days, it will be ruined."

Md Insad Ibne Amin, agriculture officer of Dumuria upazila, said Dumuria is a significant hub for vegetable production, with an annual turnover of Tk 350 crore from vegetable sales.

The recent rains have caused early winter vegetable farmers to suffer massive losses. Off-season watermelon farming has also been severely impacted, with 305 hectares of land damaged, affecting 22,000 farmers.

Kazi Zahangir Hossain, deputy director of Khulna's agriculture department, said 85,600 hectares of Aman paddy and 2,325 hectares of early winter vegetables have been damaged.

"We are working to provide seeds, fertilisers, and other logistical support to help farmers cope with these losses," he added..