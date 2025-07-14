Farmers eye good returns as guava season kicks off

Guava harvesting began on a small scale in Pirojpur and Jhalakathi around two weeks ago, and farmers are now busy collecting the seasonal fruit from their orchards. According to them, harvesting will begin in full swing within the next 10 days.

Using small boats, farmers transport the guavas to local floating markets, where wholesale buyers purchase the fruit and carry it to different parts of the country by truck and pickup van. Previously, transportation was done solely by waterways.

Although guava production is lower this year compared to previous seasons, farmers are content with the prices. At present, a maund (40 kilogrammes) of guava is selling for over Tk 600, depending on quality.

"Last year, a storm hit our orchards badly," said Palash Maitra, a farmer from Zindakathi village in Pirojpur's Nesarabad upazila, adding that this affected production. "Even the severe heat during the flowering period this year also impacted the fruit," he said.

Nitai Mondal, a farmer from Atghar village, said they are getting good prices this season as the number of buyers has increased due to improved transportation.

"In the past, prices would fall drastically, and a maund of guava would be sold for less than Tk 80. As a result, many guavas were left to rot in the orchards as harvesting was not worthwhile," he said, adding that now, with reduced cultivable land and lower production, demand has risen.

Farmers said during the peak harvesting period, prices usually drop. However, they do not expect a sharp fall this year.

"We have just started harvesting guava, and the number of buyers is still low," said Ramen Mistry, another farmer.

He said within ten days, more buyers will arrive as the fruit matures quickly due to last week's continuous rain.

Guavas are cultivated commercially in various villages of Nesarabad's Atghar Kuriana and Jalabari unions, including Atghar, Kuriana, Zindakathi, and Adamkathi, as well as in at least 15 villages of Jhalakathi sadar's Kirtipasha and Nabogram unions, including Bhimruli, Mirakathi, and Dumuria.

Nihar Halder, a sub-assistant agriculture officer in Nesarabad upazila, said full-scale harvesting will begin by the end of July. "The fruit will be available till August," he said.

According to the agriculture offices in Nesarabad and Jhalakathi sadar upazilas, guava orchards this year cover 600 hectares of land in Nesarabad and 300 hectares in Jhalakathi sadar.

Over 2,000 farmers are involved in guava cultivation.