Farmer dies after being trampled by elephants

A farmer died after being trampled by a herd of elephants in Haluaghat upazila of Mymensingh Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 35, of Mohishati village in Haluaghat.

Quoting locals, Md Mahbubul Haque, Officer-in-Charge of Haluaghat Police Station, said Saiful was watering his cucumber field near the border around midnight when a herd of elephants trampled him.

Saiful died on the spot, the OC added.

On information, the police recovered the body and handed it over to family members.

An unnatural death case was lodged with the police station.

