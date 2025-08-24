Faridpur Sadar Upazila: Four months of waterlogging misery in Pal Para

For the past seven years, residents of Pal Para in Deora village under Faridpur Sadar upazila have been suffering from severe waterlogging that lasts from July to October every year, leaving 39 families in perpetual distress.

Located six kilometres south of Faridpur town, on the western side of the Dhaka-Barishal highway in ward-27 of Faridpur municipality, the neighbourhood is home to over 300 people, including children, women, and the elderly, who struggle with stagnant rainwater that inundates their courtyards and homes for months.

Despite repeated appeals to the municipality, no permanent solution has been implemented. Most recently, on August 6, residents submitted a petition to the municipal administrator demanding immediate measures for water drainage.

During a recent visit to the area, this correspondent found homes submerged in ankle-deep water, with bricks and wooden planks laid out across courtyards to move from one house to another. Many households' tube wells were partially underwater, creating an acute shortage of safe drinking water. Families are forced to collect water from higher grounds or buy purified water.

Traditionally, the Pal community here makes a living from pottery, but due to waterlogging, work has been at a standstill. Others employed in sweet-making or as goldsmiths are also facing hardship.

Gopal Chandra Paull, 77, said, "Almost every household here has been suffering from waterlogging for the last seven years. Earlier, the water used to drain out through land near Dhirajuddin's house to the west, but that area has been filled with sand. Now the water has no way to escape."

Another resident, Basanti Paul, 59, said many families have no access to clean water as their tube wells remain submerged. "We are forced to fetch water from other areas or buy it," she added.

Sawpan Paul, 47, said waterlogging has also rendered toilets unusable, creating a severe sanitation crisis.

The residents of the village believe the only permanent solution would be to lay a large drainage pipe under the Dhaka-Barishal highway on the eastern side, channeling the water into the Kumar river.

Abdur Razzak, former councillor of ward-27, said, "A plan was once taken to install a 10-inch pipe under the highway, but landowners objected. Later, a project was proposed to build a drain from Paull Para to the north, connecting to the Kumar river via a canal near Bismillah Shah Dargah. The proposal was submitted to the Local Government Engineering Department, but I don't know its current status."

Faridpur municipality's executive engineer, Md Shamsul Alam, said, "We placed the drainage construction proposal with LGED about six months ago. But without budget approval, work has not started. We are waiting for the project to be sanctioned."