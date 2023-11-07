Farhad Hossain new principal of GPH Int’l School

Brig Gen (retd) Khandaker Farhad Hossain has joined GPH Interna-tional School as its principal, said a press release.

On November 5, 2023, he officially took over the charge in the presence of all teachers, officials, and employees.

GPH International School, founded by the GPH family, is the only English-medium school in Munshiganj.

Farhad is also the founder principal of President Professor Dr Iajuddin Ahmed Residential Model School and College located in Munshiganj. He served as the principal of Ispahani Public School and College, situated in Cumilla Cantonment.

Furthermore, he has been a member of the Board of Directors of Cadet College and has held the position of president in all cantonment public schools and colleges and english medium schools.

He obtained a BA (Honours) and an MA in Sociology from Dhaka University.