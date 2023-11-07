Bangladesh
Star Report
Tue Nov 7, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 11:58 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Farhad Hossain new principal of GPH Int’l School

Star Report
Tue Nov 7, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 11:58 PM

Brig Gen (retd) Khandaker Farhad Hossain has joined GPH Interna-tional School as its principal, said a press release.

On November 5, 2023, he officially took over the charge in the presence of all teachers, officials, and employees.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

GPH International School, founded by the GPH family, is the only English-medium school in Munshiganj.

Farhad is also the founder principal of President Professor Dr Iajuddin Ahmed Residential Model School and College located in Munshiganj. He served as the principal of Ispahani Public School and College, situated in Cumilla Cantonment.

Furthermore, he has been a member of the Board of Directors of Cadet College and has held the position of president in all cantonment public schools and colleges and english medium schools.

He obtained a BA (Honours) and an MA in Sociology from Dhaka University.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
Angelo Mathews
|আইসিসি ক্রিকেট বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৩

বাংলাদেশ ও সাকিবের জন্য এটা কলঙ্কজনক: ম্যাথিউস

অ্যাঞ্জেলো ম্যাথিউস সংবাদ সম্মেলনে আসতে উপস্থিত সাংবাদিকদের কেউ কেউ বলে উঠলেন, 'বাহ, আপনিই এসেছেন।' ম্যাথিউস মুখে হাসি দিয়ে জবাব দেন, 'হ্যাঁ, আমি এখানে। করুন সব প্রশ্ন।' কণ্ঠে...

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

স্বাধীন-সার্বভৌম ফিলিস্তিন রাষ্ট্রের জন্য আমাদের ঐক্যবদ্ধ থাকতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৫০ মিনিট আগে