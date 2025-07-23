Farewell to a heroic teacher

Maherin Chowdhury, who died trying to save her students, laid to rest

Maherin Chowdhury, 46, who suffered fatal burns while trying to escort students to safety during Monday's tragic jet crash at Milestone School and College, was laid to eternal rest yesterday at her village home in Nilphamari.

An ambulance brought her body to Bogulagari village under Jaldhaka municipality, where her namaz-e-janaza was held around 4:00pm. She was buried beside her parents' graves.

Maherin, a coordinator at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara, died around 10:00pm on Monday at Dhaka Medical College Hospital's ICU, hours after she was placed on life support with 80 percent burns.

Before being placed on life support, she briefly spoke with her husband, Monsur Helal. "She told me school had just ended and she was helping the children leave when the plane crashed right outside the gate," he said. "Even after being burned herself, she tried to save them."

Maherin was responsible for escorting students to the gate to ensure they safely reached their parents. According to news reports, she managed to lead around 20 children out of the premises even after sustaining severe injuries herself.

Her act of bravery has left an enduring mark.

"She didn't think about herself. She only thought of the children," said speakers before her janaza took place. "She has glorified the teacher's community with her sacrifice."

Maherin was the eldest daughter of Muhit Chowdhury and Sadera Chowdhury of the village. Despite living and working in Dhaka, she remained closely connected to her roots.

In fact, she had recently been elected president of the management committee of the local Bogulagari School and College. Her husband said she dreamt of transforming the institution into one as reputed as Milestone, where she had worked until her final day.