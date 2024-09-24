Farewell to a 13-yr-old martyr

Shot by police on August 5, Ratul dies after 49 days

Thirteen-year-old Junayed Islam Ratul joined a victory procession in Bogura on August 5, after hearing that Sheikh Hasina had fled the country. Little did he know that this march for freedom would cost him his life.

As the procession approached Bogura Sadar Police Station, police opened fire on the crowd.

Ratul, a sixth-grader at Path Public School and College, was hit by gun pellets that pierced through his body, leaving him critically injured.

Ratul was rushed to a local hospital that night before being transferred to the National Institute of Neuroscience and Hospital in Dhaka, where he fought for his life for over a month.

Despite extensive efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries yesterday at 4:00am, said his father, Ziaur Rahman.

Later that day, Ratul's body, draped in the national flag, was brought to the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka at 4:30pm, where many gathered to pay their last respects to the young martyr.

A funeral prayer was held, honouring Ratul.

Following the ceremony, Ratul's body was taken to his hometown in the Hakir Mor area of Bogura, where a second janaza will be held before his burial, his father added.