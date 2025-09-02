Family’s hopes shattered with Pradip’s death

In a remote village of Rangpur, grief has engulfed the family of 47-year-old Pradip Lal Robidas, who was beaten to death in a mob attack at Taraganj on August 9.

His 16-year-old daughter, Palashi Robidas, an SSC candidate this year, said, "I can't take my exams anymore. My father is gone. He was beaten to death by a mob. He was our only support. Now we struggle even for a handful of rice."

Her elder brother, Dulal Robidas, 19, passed SSC in 2022 but could not afford college. Poverty forced him into work as a day labourer to keep the family afloat. The youngest, Apon Robidas, 13, a seventh grader, also faces an uncertain future.

The family lives on borrowed land at Khamar Mokimpur village of Milonpur union in Mithapukur upazila, where six Robidas and seven Santal families reside. While most own their homesteads, Pradip's shelter comprised only two ramshackle tin rooms.

Once a roadside cobbler, Pradip lost his ankle to illness six years ago. With villagers' help, he received a battery-run van, which he drove to earn a modest living.

Apon said, "I must take up father's trade of mending shoes. Books don't fill empty stomachs."

Dulal, now the family's sole breadwinner, said, "I earn Tk 300–400 a day as a labourer, but it's not enough. The van my father drove is in police custody. If I had it, I could earn more. My brother and sister want to study, but I alone can't manage."

Officer-in-Charge of Taraganj Police Station MA Faruk said the van has been seized as evidence. "If the court decides, the van can be handed over to the family," he said.

Pradip's widow, Dulali Rani Robidas, 42, said, "My husband used to work hard to bring Tk 500–600 a day. That man has been snatched from us by the mob. I am a widow now, and my children are orphans."

Retired schoolteacher Jiten Chandra Acharya, 84, on whose land the family lives, said, "Pradip was an honest man. Villagers here are themselves too poor to help his family. Now, the Robidas family faces not only the trauma of losing a father and husband but also the crushing burden of poverty. In their home, where once a pradip (lamp) glowed, there is only darkness."

On the night of August 9, Pradip was travelling with his relative Ruplal Robidas on a rickshaw van in Rangpur's Taraganj upazila. Ruplal, 45, was on his way home to begin planning his daughter's wedding, while Pradip was driving the van.

Around 9:30pm, in the Burtirhat area, a mob stopped them, accusing them of stealing the vehicle. Despite their pleas and explanations, the crowd turned violent and beat them severely. Ruplal died at Taraganj Upazila Health Complex, while Pradip succumbed to his injuries the next day at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

A case was later filed against 500–700 unidentified people, and police said they are investigating the incident.