Family receives body after 45 hours

The body of a school student who was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) of India in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar has been handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) 45 hours after the killing.

BSF handed over the body through Chatlapur checkpost on Tuesday around 6:30pm.

The victim was identified as Swarna Das, 16, daughter of Parendra Das of Kalnigarh village of Juri upazila in Moulvibazar. She was an 8th grader.

Swarna was killed in BSF firing in the Lalarchak border area around 9:00pm on Sunday; however, the matter came to light on Monday night.

Swarna's father, Parendra Das, said his elder son lives in Tripura of India. To see him, Swarna and her mother tried to cross the Lalarchak border with the help of two local brokers on Sunday night.

When they reached the barbed wire border fence, BSF opened fire on them, in which Swarna was killed. Her mother managed to survive the firing.

BGB 46 Battalion Lalarchak Border Outpost patrol commander Naik Obaid said, "After receiving the news, a flag meeting was held at the company commander level of BGB and BSF. After the post-mortem, the Indian police handed over Swarna's body to the Kulaura police on Tuesday evening through the BGB officials."

Kulaura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Binay Bhushan Roy confirmed the matter.