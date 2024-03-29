Family loses lone breadwinner

Two others die as bus collides with auto-rickshaw

Salman Azadi, 25, a university student, was killed in a road crash on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Trishal upazila yesterday morning.

The victim was pursuing a masters in Music at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, majoring on Nazrul Sangeet.

Living in Mymensingh's Mashkanda area, Salman was the sole earner for his family -- including his wife, one and a half-year-old child, and aged parents.

Pronob Hulder Pranto, his classmate, said, "Salman juggled teaching and TV programmes to make ends meet."

Hearing the news of his death, Hasnain Shakib, a senior, talked about Salman's dedication during Ramadan to support his family by teaching Islamic songs and performing on television channels.

Salman Azadi

Hasibul Hasan Shanto, another classmate, said, "Salman's demise has plunged his entire family into ruin."

University officials and teachers rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) upon hearing the news.

Prof Md Jahidul Kabir, a teacher, said that Salman's family now faces immense pressure as he was their sole breadwinner.

Prof Sushanta Kumar Sarkar, the head of music department, mourned the loss of a talented student with great potential.

In the same accident, two other including a child were killed and three others were injured.

The victims were identified as two-year-old Rubaira Taznim and Shariful Islam, 34, hailing from Trishal upazila, police said.

Md Chand Miah, officer-in-charge of Trishal Police Station, reported that the accident occurred when a Sherpur-bound bus collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Trishal municipal area.

Salman and Shariful were pronounced dead upon arrival at MMCH, while the condition of the three injured individuals remains critical.

The driver of the bus fled the scene, although police seized the vehicle.

A case was filed with the police station regarding the incident.