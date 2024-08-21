Family demands reinvestigation

The family of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia, whose body was found in a Gulshan flat in 2021, yesterday demanded reinvestigation into the rape and murder case filed against Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir and seven others.

Saying that previous investigation officers were bribed to cover up Anvir's crimes, Munia's sister Nusrat Jahan Tania appealed to the interim government to immediately arrest and interrogate the accused.

Tania, the complainant in the case, was speaking at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club.

Following Munia's death, two cases were filed against Anvir, his family members, and some others. The accused were later cleared in both cases.

The other case was filed over abetting her death by suicide.

Tania alleged that several law enforcement officials, including the then IGP Benazir Ahmed and deputy commissioner of Gulshan Division, played a "shameless role" in saving Anvir.

She termed the previous investigation and the order of the court as blatant examples of the culture of lawlessness during the Awami League regime.

Tania hoped that by ensuring justice for Munia, the culture of impunity in the country will stop.

She expressed her frustration at not being able to meet former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, despite repeated attempts. Tania said she even wrote a 26-page letter and sent it to the former PM several times.

Replying to a query, M Sarwar Hossain, Tania's lawyer, said officials of the home ministry wing that supervises sensational murder cases, police, and the court were influenced by bribes.

The lawyer also alleged that former law minister Anisul Huq, currently on remand in a murder case, played a key role in the cover-up.

"Why did the investigation officer not arrest Anvir to interrogate him? Why did the investigation officer not collect DNA samples from Anvir and take steps to match them with those found on Munia's body?" he asked.

Tania alleged that Anvir had offered her bribes, through intermediaries, of Tk 20 crore to drop the case.

Police had recovered the body of the 21-year-old college student from a Gulshan flat on April 26, 2021.

Tania later filed a case at Gulshan Police Station against Anvir, accusing him of instigating the victim's death by suicide.

On August 18, 2021, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury cleared Anvir of the charges, following a police report.

On September 6, 2021, Tania filed a case with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 of Dhaka, bringing allegations of rape and murder, where Ahmed Akbar Sobhan alias Shah Alam, chairman of Bashundhara Group, and six others were also accused. On September 29, the High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Anvir in the case.

On October 19, 2022, Police Bureau of Investigation submitted a probe report clearing all the accused, including Anvir, of the charges.

After the rape and murder case was filed, Bashundhara Group, in a statement, said the group's chairman, managing director, and any other family members were not involved in the incident, and claimed the case was "conspiratorial" and "baseless".