Families of five Shibir leaders file case with ICT

Families of five Islami Chhatra Shibir leaders have filed complaints with the International Crimes Tribunal's chief prosecutor, accusing the Rab and the Detective Branch of being involved in enforced disappearances.

The incidents reportedly occurred between 2012 and 2017 during the Awami League's tenure in power.

The complaints were submitted around 1:30pm yesterday at the tribunal's chief prosecutor's office.

The leaders include Shah Md Waliullah, bait-ul-mal secretary of Islamic University, and Mukaddes Ali, cultural secretary of the same university.

They also include Jakir Hossain, a student of Dhaka Institute of Medical Technology and president of Kushtia's Mirpur Thana unit Shibir; and Joinal Abedin, a student of Bandarban Degree College and secretary of Rangunia Thana unit in Chattogram.

Meanwhile, the family member of the fifth leader -- Benapole Thana unit Secretary Rezowan Hossain, a student of Bandarban Degree College -- filed the complaint accusing three officers of Benapole Port Police Station in Jashore.

Ripon Hossain, Rezowan's brother, said, "On August 4, 2016, my brother was picked up in Benapole by police officials from Benapole Port Police Station on a motorcycle. When we rushed to the station, the officer-in-charge told us not to search for Rezowan and even threatened to disappear our entire family. Later, they refused to file our case and forcibly removed us from the station."

Talking to reporters, Shibir's Central Law Secretary Abdullah al Noman said the organisation is assisting the families with legal support for seeking justice.