Families of 8 detained Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia urge govt intervention

The families of eight Bangladeshi expatriates detained in Saudi Arabia today appealed to the Bangladeshi government for immediate intervention to secure their release and allow them to continue their business activities.

Relatives of the detained individuals voiced their concerns during a press conference held at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

M Nurul Kabir, family member of one of the detained Bangladeshis, explained that the detention occurred in the aftermath of a student-led movement in Bangladesh, which led to the fall of the Awami League-led government on August 5.

The movement received widespread support from both within the country and among Bangladeshi expatriates abroad.

Kabir said on August 16, to honour the martyrs of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, expatriates in Saudi Arabia's Muhayil and Abha organised a prayer meeting and discussion.

The event was attended by local Bangladeshi expatriates, but following the gathering, Saudi police detained the event's organisers.

These eight individuals have been in custody for the past 23 days.

The detention of the family breadwinners has plunged their relatives into severe hardship, Kabir said, identifying the detainees as Mohammad Zainal Abedin, Hafiz Rahmatullah, Mohammad Khalilur Rahman, Mohammad Omar Faruk, and Salim Ul Islam from Chattogram, as well as Maulana Yusuf and Mohammad Ashraful Islam from Bandarban.

The affected families have made repeated attempts to contact Saudi authorities but have had no success in securing their release. They are now appealing for urgent intervention from the Bangladeshi government, believing it to be the only way to ensure their loved ones' freedom.