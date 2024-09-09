False news against Kuet VC protested

Students and teachers of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) yesterday staged a protest against the spread of false news and propaganda targeting the university's newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Mohammad Mashud.

They organised a human chain and a march as part of the protest in response to what they described as fabricated and baseless reports disseminated by a newspaper and on social media platforms. They urged media outlets to verify facts thoroughly before publishing and to uphold responsible journalism standards.