Falgun fever captures Ekushey Boi Mela

LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT… Captivated by the vibrant shapes and colours, this girl’s eyes shine in awe as she turns the pages of a colouring book at the Ekushey Boi Mela in the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan yesterday evening. Photo: Prabir Das

Excitement is in the air as Dhaka prepares for a unique triple celebration -- Saraswati Puja, Pahela Falgun and Valentine's Day.

Marking the occasion, the stalls at Amar Ekushey Boi Mela are brimming with hundreds of new books. For publishers, these days are not mere calendar entries; they are a crescendo of opportunity, a chance to connect with countless bookworms.

Imagine the scene: love hangs in the air amid spring's first blossom, and publishers wait with open arms for bookworms eager to be swept away by hundreds of new stories.

And the magic doesn't end today -- after a day's break comes the weekends, where every nook and corner of the fair will be filled with footsteps of booklovers.

Sahadat Hossen, publisher of Annesha Prokashan, said, "The book fair is slowly gaining momentum with the arrival of spring. There's a festive atmosphere on the premises."

"With these special occasions, we anticipate that the presence of book enthusiasts will brighten the fairgrounds, consequently boosting sales," he added.

Jahirul Islam Jewel, one of the publishers of the Ittadi Granthaprokash, said, "We always wait for the Pahela Falgun and Valentine's Day. This year the festival will become more colourful for Saraswati Puja. We are really looking forward to high sales."

However, for many, spring arrived a day early as the fair took on a festive ambiance yesterday. Scores of young girls and boys, clad in colourful traditional attire, predominantly yellow and orange, thronged the venue.

Friends, families, siblings, and couples browsed stalls, clicked pictures, and soaked in the atmosphere.

Spring's touch was evident even at the stalls, adorned with balloons. There were conversations about new titles, cherished authors, and the joy of finding that perfect book.

A total of 110 new books were added into the book fair yesterday, which made the new book total to 1,140 this year.