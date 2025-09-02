Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Tue Sep 2, 2025 03:39 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 03:41 PM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Fakhrul visits Nur at DMCH

Tue Sep 2, 2025 03:39 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 03:41 PM
Star Online Report
Tue Sep 2, 2025 03:39 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 03:41 PM
Photo: BNP Media Cell

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today visited Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur, who is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital after he was attacked.

Fakhrul arrived at the hospital around 12:00pm, inquired about Nur's condition and spoke with the doctors.

He wished Nur a speedy recovery and urged the medical team to ensure all necessary treatment facilities.

BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed the visit.

On August 29, Nur and five others sustained injuries after being beaten by police and army personnel. The assault followed clashes between Gono Odhikar Parishad and Jatiya Party activists near the latter's Kakrail office in Dhaka.

