Fakhrul visits Abu Sayed’s family

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday visited the family of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, who was killed by police during quota reform movement.

Upon arrival at Sayed's home in Zafarpur Babanpur village in Pirganj around 1:45pm, Fakhrul offered prayers at Abu Sayed's grave and met his family members.

Later, he addressed a rally at Zafarpur Madrasa field at 3:00pm. He urged his party men to refrain from any attacks on minorities and resist evil plans by Awami League.