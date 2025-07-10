Fakhrul urges EC to work swiftly for fair, acceptable election

Prof Yunus deserves thanks for instructions over polls preparations

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today urged the EC to work swiftly to organise a free, fair, and acceptable election.

He also thanked Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus for his instruction to the Election Commission to complete national election preparations by December.

"He [Prof Yunus] deserves thanks for that," he said.

"Today, from this forum, I want to thank Professor Yunus. He has instructed the Election Commission to complete all election-related preparations by December. That's a very positive development," Fakhrul said while addressing a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

"We hope the Election Commission will quickly complete these preparations and create an environment conducive to holding the election. We demand that the election be free, fair, and acceptable to all. The Election Commission can deliver like that, and that it works accordingly." he added.

Fakhrul also said, "We believe the party is greater than individuals, but the nation is greater than both. We strongly believe in liberal democracy. Power should change through elections, and only an elected government should lead the country and resolve its issues."

"Why are we asking this government for everything? It's just an interim government. Do those involved have more understanding of politics or the people than us...? No, they don't. But we've entrusted them with responsibility and we're accepting what's agreed upon through discussion."

"I am an optimistic person. Many—including Manna Bhai [president of Nagorik Oikya]—say elections won't happen. But why not?"

"The people of this country want elections. People have sacrificed their lives for it—because they want elected representation in parliament."

He said, "I don't think there's a problem. The issue is about swiftly completing the necessary steps and transitioning toward an elected government. It's a path toward strengthening democracy."

Fakhrul also said, "Reform is in our blood, our very birth [BNP] was through reform. So if today someone says BNP is blocking reform, I will consider that statement as an extremely unjust accusation. They are saying we don't want reform, so we are obstructing reform. Then, there can be no greater crime against truth than this."

Regarding the 35 percent tariff on Bangladesh imposed by the United States, Fakhrul said, "I'm not sure how much the interim government paid attention to this. But they should have given more attention and worked with the most qualified individuals in this matter."

"We are indeed in trouble — the country, the nation is in serious trouble. The United States has imposed a 35 percent tariff on our exports. Our major export item is RMG (ready-made garments). If this sector faces a 35 percent tariff, it will collapse."

"This means the backbone of our economy will collapse. This is a very serious problem, a major problem."

"Perhaps time has not yet run out. There is still time to discuss these issues so that our industries survive, so that the employment of our women is not lost, and so that our economy is not harmed — they must certainly look into this."

Addressing killings and push-ins at the border, Fakhrul said, "On this matter, I would urge the government to treat it with utmost importance and proceed to the final stage through serious bargaining with India."

"We're not speaking out boldly enough on border killings and push-ins—we're only reporting minor updates."

While appealing to journalists, the BNP leader said, "I request everyone to treat this matter [border killings and push-ins] seriously. It's not trivial—it's happening daily and all across the borders. So we need to raise public awareness with more urgency."