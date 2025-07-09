Fakhrul urges chief adviser to ensure best treatment for Farida Parveen

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to ensure the best possible treatment for Lalon singer Farida Parveen, whose health has deteriorated significantly in recent days.

Speaking to reporters today after visiting the ailing artist at a Dhaka hospital, Fakhrul said, "I request and appeal to the chief adviser to personally take initiative so that her [Farida Parveen] best possible treatment can be ensured."

Fakhrul said, "My appeal to the government is that such a distinguished artist, who is acclaimed worldwide, should have a special medical board formed for her treatment. I urge that arrangements be made for her best possible treatment abroad if necessary… this is what the nation wants."

The BNP leader described Farida as "unparalleled in Lalon music" and said she was "a beloved artist of Lalon songs to the people of Bangladesh".

"She has maintained her singular influence in the music world for a long time," he said, adding that, "She has kidney problems, primarily renal issues, along with other complications. Her condition is quite critical. The hospital authorities and the doctors are taking sufficient care of her."

The 70-year-old artist was admitted to Universal Medical College early Saturday morning and later moved to the intensive care unit (ICU).

According to sources at the hospital, she has been suffering from kidney disease, diabetes, and multiple other health complications for some time.

Fakhrul stood briefly beside the artist's bed, spoke with attending doctors, and inquired about the next steps in her treatment.

Speaking to the media, BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan said, "The secretary general spoke over the phone with Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Legal Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul, and requested them to take necessary measures for the artist's treatment."