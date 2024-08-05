Fakhrul urges calm and restraint

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today called upon people to remain calm and exercise restraint to maintain peace and stability in the country following the fall of Sheikh Hasina government.

"On behalf of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, I urge the country's people to remain calm," BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan told UNB quoting Fakhrul.

Fakhrul also urged the BNP leaders and activists to stay alert so that no one can cause any harm to people and their property.