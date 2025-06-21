Fakhrul slams AL over surge in Swiss bank deposits, cites massive looting

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep concern over the sharp rise in deposits by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks last year, saying it has shown the extent of looting by the Awami League's "corrupt elements and mafias".

"I was disheartened to see newspaper reports indicating a significant increase in the amount of money deposited in Swiss banks (by Bangladeshis)…It clearly reflects the massive scale of plundering carried out by the mafia and looter clique during the fascist rule," he said while addressing a discussion today.

The programme was organised by the Biplobi Workers Party at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity, marking the party's 21st founding anniversary.

Fakhrul said he did not know who, when, or how such a large amount of money was deposited in the Swiss banks.

"But after seeing this news, every patriotic person may wonder whether any real change has taken place after the mass uprising… If the report pertains to the year 2024, it is authentic," he said.

According to media reports, the amount of money deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks has increased significantly, rising 33 times in just one year.

The total deposits jumped to around 590 million Swiss francs in 2024, compared with only 17.7 million francs in 2023, said the latest annual report by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), published on Thursday.

Fakhrul alleged the "fascist" Awami League has destroyed all the institutions in Bangladesh during its around 16 years of misrule.

"They destroyed the electoral system, state institutions, the judiciary, bureaucracy, education, healthcare and almost every other sector. Now, the current government is trying to restore and fix all these sectors," he said.

The BNP leader said the interim government has started working to this end and has undoubtedly done a lot of good deeds.

"They're showing us the (right) way. We hope all political parties involved in the anti-fascist movement will now work together in unity and support them."

He also hoped that the government will help the nation achieve the goal of establishing a truly democratic state and governance system.

"Let's all utilise the scope created by the mass uprising to rebuild the state and the nation and to transform the country into a genuine democracy," Fakhrul said.