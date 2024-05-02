Fakhrul off to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

Bangladesh
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir left the country this afternoon for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Fakhrul along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum left Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight around 3:15pm, his personal assistant M Yunus Ali told UNB.

He said the BNP leader and his wife will first go to Medina to offer fateha at the grave of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Pbuh) and offer prayers in the Prophet's Mosque.

Later, they will go to Makkah to perform the holy Umrah and offer prayers in Masjid al-Haram.

The BNP leader is scheduled to return home on May 8.

