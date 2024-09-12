Fakhrul hopes interim govt will swiftly implement reforms, pave way for elections

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today expressed hope that the interim government will swiftly implement necessary reforms and move towards holding elections.

Speaking at a press conference held at the party's Nayapaltan office, Fakhrul said, "We believe that they [the interim government] will complete their tasks in a short time and move towards the election."

Referencing the speech delivered by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus yesterday, Fakhrul said that Yunus had outlined the interim government's vision.

"We have emphasised the need for reforms, and we hope that these reforms will be completed swiftly," he stated.

"We believe the interim government is working, and we are committed to giving them the time and opportunity to complete these tasks," Fakhrul added.

Stressing the importance of democracy, he said, "The main issue is that the country should be governed by the people's representatives, through a parliament elected by the people. We expect this to be accomplished promptly."

He further said, "We wish for the success of this interim government because it emerged through a movement. We hope they will reflect the aspirations of the people.

"There is no alternative to democracy. Democracy is the only system that can truly reflect the people's hopes and desires. Establishing democratic institutions is the most crucial task, and the people must be involved in this process."

He urged the interim government to work efficiently, saying, "We hope the interim government will understand this. Those who have been entrusted with responsibilities should fulfil their duties efficiently."