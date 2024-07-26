Fakhrul demands international probe into deaths

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday demanded an international probe into the casualties centring the students' quota reform protests, saying that the judicial investigation formed by the government is an attempt to cover up the bloodshed.

In a statement, he also demanded proper compensation for the families of those who were killed, including members of the police and Ansar.

The statement was issued condemning the arrest of opposition leaders, including Bangladesh Jatiyo Party Chairman and former MP Andaleeve Rahman Partho. Fakhrul alleged that innocent BNP leaders and activists have been arrested, and their houses raided by law enforcers as part of the government's "evil efforts" to cover up state-sponsored terrorism and shift the blame onto BNP.

Fakhrul said a judicial inquiry committee was formed at the behest of the government solely to investigate the killings of six people.

"It's tantamount to concealing all the killings. So, the people demanded an international investigation into all the incidents of violence and murders," he added. He expressed grief over the killings of members of the policemen and Ansar and conveyed deep sympathy to their family members.