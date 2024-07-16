Fakhrul condemns BCL attack

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday strongly condemned and protested the brutal attack on the agitating students by Chhatra League activists on the Dhaka University campus.

In a statement, Fakhrul said the Awami League government has taken the approach of suppressing the ongoing movement of general students in the same way they run "steamroller" on the movement of pro-democracy political parties.

"Today, police and Chhatra League jointly attacked and injured so many students in different educational institutions of the country, including Dhaka University," he said.

"We condemn the cowardly and heinous attack… The attackers must be punished," he said.