Fakhrul, 7 others relieved from 2012 arson case

A Dhaka court today relieved BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and seven others from a case filed against them over arson attack and vandalising a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation in 2012.

The other accused are BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, former Jubo Dal President Saiful Alam Nirob, BNP Information and Research Secretary Azizul Bari Helal, and BNP leaders Moazzem Hossain Babu, Kazi Rezaul Haque Babu, Khandaker Enamul Haque Enam and Jamaat-e-Islami's Dhaka Metropolitan South Secretary Muhammad Shafiqul Islam Masud.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadur Rahman passed the order as the prosecution failed to produce any witnesses before the court on 35 consecutive dates.

According to the case statement, wielding sticks on December 9, 2012, some 200-250 BNP leaders and activists led by Mirza Fakhrul and Rizvi Ahmed reportedly blocked Minto Road in the capital's Paltan area.

During the blockade, a crude bomb was exploded and a garbage truck was vandalised.

The trucker Md Aynal filed the case accusing Fakhrul and seven others.

On October 23, 2017, detective branch Sub-inspector Anwar Hossain Khan, also investigation officer of the case, submitted a charge sheet against the eight accused. On February 26, 2018, the court framed charges against the accused.