Fake freedom fighters to be brought to book: Adviser Farooq-e-Azam

Fake freedom fighters will be brought to book, said Liberation War Affairs Adviser Farooq-e-Azam today.

He was addressing a meeting attended by Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Saiful Islam, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, and senior officials of CMP and Chattogram District Administration at the district's Circuit House this afternoon.

"Those who became freedom fighters with fake certificates will be brought under the law. They have enjoyed state allowance for so long. They would be punished for defrauding the state," Farooq-e-Azam, a decorated freedom fighter, asserted.

Following the meeting, he visited the Kotwali Police Station, which was vandalised and torched after Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5. He also visited the CMP headquarters, reports our local correspondent.