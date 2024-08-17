Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 17, 2024 06:46 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 17, 2024 06:52 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Fake freedom fighters to be brought to book: Adviser Farooq-e-Azam

Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 17, 2024 06:46 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 17, 2024 06:52 PM
Adviser Farooq-e-Azam. File photo

Fake freedom fighters will be brought to book, said Liberation War Affairs Adviser Farooq-e-Azam today.

He was addressing a meeting attended by Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Saiful Islam, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, and senior officials of CMP and Chattogram District Administration at the district's Circuit House this afternoon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Those who became freedom fighters with fake certificates will be brought under the law. They have enjoyed state allowance for so long. They would be punished for defrauding the state," Farooq-e-Azam, a decorated freedom fighter, asserted.

Following the meeting, he visited the Kotwali Police Station, which was vandalised and torched after Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5. He also visited the CMP headquarters, reports our local correspondent.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকার বস্তির দখলদার যায়, দখলদার আসে

ছাত্র-জনতার গণঅভ্যুত্থানে আওয়ামী লীগ সরকারের পতনের পর ঢাকার কয়েকটি বস্তি ও ফুটপাতের দখল নিতে মরিয়া হয়ে উঠেছে নতুন কয়েকটি গ্রুপ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

তরুণেরা নতুন পৃথিবী গড়তে বদ্ধপরিকর: ড. ইউনূস

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification