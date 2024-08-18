Fake freedom fighters to be brought to book

Fake freedom fighters will be brought to book, said Liberation War Affairs Adviser Farooq-e-Azam yesterday.

"Those who became freedom fighters with fake certificates will be brought under the law. They have enjoyed state allowance for so long. They would be punished for defrauding the state," said Farooq-e-Azam, a freedom fighter.

He said this while addressing a meeting in Chattogram the district's Circuit House.

Following the meeting, he visited the Kotwali Police Station, which was vandalised and torched on August 5.