Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sun Aug 18, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 04:19 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Fake freedom fighters to be brought to book

Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sun Aug 18, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 04:19 AM

Fake freedom fighters will be brought to book, said Liberation War Affairs Adviser Farooq-e-Azam yesterday.

"Those who became freedom fighters with fake certificates will be brought under the law. They have enjoyed state allowance for so long. They would be punished for defrauding the state," said Farooq-e-Azam, a freedom fighter.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said this while addressing a meeting in Chattogram the district's Circuit House.

Following the meeting, he visited the Kotwali Police Station, which was vandalised and torched on August 5.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আমি কি আবার ফুটবল খেলতে পারবো?
|বাংলাদেশ

আমি কি আবার ফুটবল খেলতে পারবো?

পঙ্গু হাসপাতালে গুলিবিদ্ধ অন্তত ১২ শিশু ভর্তি রয়েছে। গত ১৮ জুলাই থেকে ৫ আগস্টের মধ্যে তারা গুলিবিদ্ধ হয়েছে। তাদের প্রায় প্রত্যেকেরই এক বা একাধিক অস্ত্রোপচারের প্রয়োজন ছিল। তাদের কারও কারও হাত-পা...

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

নারায়ণগঞ্জে শেখ হাসিনা, শামীম ওসমানসহ ৪৮ জনের বিরুদ্ধে হত্যা মামলা

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification